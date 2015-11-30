Nov 30 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and
Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has
not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Commodities trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
exchanges in November hit 31.8 billion yuan ($4.97 billion), up
40.68 percent from October, according to Chinese data center
Wind.
- China inked a Closer Economic Partnership Agreement with
Macao on Nov. 28, which will come into effect on June 1, 2016.
The agreement aims to strengthen trade and service between the
two economic regions.
CHINA DAILY
- Judges must stop favouring business interests over damage
to the environment, said an official at China's top court. As
environmental disputes grow, judges need to understand their
role in protecting the environment, he said.
- Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd, backed by Alibaba
Group, has angered China's scribes by saying it will favour
writers of fan fiction over professional scriptwriters, the
paper said. Xiduorui, a firm representing 70 writers said it
will not work with Alibaba until it changes its attitude.
($1 = 6.3945 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Jing Wang and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by
Anand Basu)