CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Commodities trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in November hit 31.8 billion yuan ($4.97 billion), up 40.68 percent from October, according to Chinese data center Wind.

- China inked a Closer Economic Partnership Agreement with Macao on Nov. 28, which will come into effect on June 1, 2016. The agreement aims to strengthen trade and service between the two economic regions.

CHINA DAILY

- Judges must stop favouring business interests over damage to the environment, said an official at China's top court. As environmental disputes grow, judges need to understand their role in protecting the environment, he said.

- Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd, backed by Alibaba Group, has angered China's scribes by saying it will favour writers of fan fiction over professional scriptwriters, the paper said. Xiduorui, a firm representing 70 writers said it will not work with Alibaba until it changes its attitude. ($1 = 6.3945 Chinese yuan)