Dec 7 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai
carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked
the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- A confidence index for China's securities markets rose 4.5
percent from October to 57.8 in November, according to a recent
survey by China Securities Investor Protection Fund Corporation.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- Beijing will impose traffic jam fees from 2016 to ease
congested areas and protect the environment, Zhou Zhengyu,
director of Beijing's Traffic Committee, said. It was unclear
how the fines would be implemented.
CHINA DAILY
- China will strengthen its crackdown on graft next year
against government departments and state-owned firms, according
to Luo Liping, a senior official with the country's Central
Commission for Disciplinary Inspection (CCDI).
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Authorities in the Chinese capital city of Beijing have
told schools and kindergartens to suspend all outdoor activities
this week due to hazardous levels of pollution. The capital is
currently under an orange smog alert, the second highest level.
(Reporting Shanghai Newsroom and Adam Jourdan; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)