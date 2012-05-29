(Repeats to additional subscribers)
FINANCIAL NEWS
- Cross-border yuan settlement at Bank of China's branch in
Wenzhou city in Zhejiang province jumped 161.5 percent to 1.43
billion yuan ($225.37 million) in the first four months. Wenzhou
is a wealthy Chinese city that has launched financial reform.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- More rainfall is expected to hit China's three main
waterways this summer than in recent years, possibly triggering
severe flooding along parts of the rivers, senior flood control
officials said.
- Six suspects involved in a child prostitution case in
Yongkang, Zhejiang province, were arrested in April, but Hu
Liangqi, another suspect who is a deputy of the local people's
congress, was not on the list.
