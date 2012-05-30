BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 30 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- China's top insurance regulator has issued rules to
strengthen regulations regarding capital adequacy ratio of
property insurance companies.
CHINA DAILY
- China will increase the fine for piracy to 1 million yuan
($157,500), said Yan Xiaohong, deputy director of General
Administration of Press and Publication.
- About 202 batches of substandard food and seven batches of
cosmetic products imported from 24 countries in April were
denied entry into China, said the country's top quality
watchdog.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)