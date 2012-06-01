BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 1 Chinese newspapers
FINANCIAL NEWS
- More than 50 percent of publicly traded companies in China
are private sector companies, the country's top securities
regulator said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Nearly a fifth of major Chinese textile companies made a
loss in the first four months due to weak demand, the country's
textile association said.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- The number of Chinese children under 5 years old who were
underweight or had stunted growth was three to four times higher
in rural than urban areas during 1990 and 2010, the country's
health ministry said.
- Chinese children under the age of 6 sleep for an average
of 9 hours and 15 minutes every day, lower than the global
average of 10 hours and 9 minutes, Gymboree, an early childhood
education service provider, said.
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)
