SHANGHAI, July 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--The lack of innovation is the biggest hurdle for the development of China's financial sector, said Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

--China will encourage the entry of private capital to the country's defence technology sector by offering tax preferential policies and other favourable terms.

--China Banking Regulatory Commission will take more specific measures to further attract private capital into the banking sector.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-China is ready to resume nuclear power project approval, suspended last year in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, Zhang Guobao, former head of the National Energy Administration, said.

-Restricted market access and an insufficiently transparent regulatory environment are impeding Chinese investment in the United States as well as US investment in China, which would be a major item in future bilateral economic dialogue, Wei Jianguo, secretary-general of China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-China will keep property tightening measures in place as the property tightening campaign is still at a critical stage, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

