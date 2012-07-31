SHANGHAI, July 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it would implement the delisting rules at the beginning of next year. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday that it was proposing to speed up and simplify delisting rules with an aim to deter speculators in China's only stock market directly accessible to foreign investors.

-- Some commercial banks have urged their local branches to grant loans to local government financing platforms at provincial levels as well as in select rich counties.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China Great Wall Asset Management Corp, one of four funds set up by China to clear bad debts from its banks, says will submit its share-reform plan to the Ministry of Finance before the end of this year.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Chinese economists expect to see lower inflation and more government stimulus in the third quarter, and higher confidence in the second half of this year, a survey by the China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center under the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

-- China Development Bank Corp (CDB) set aside part of its three-year dim sum bonds sold on Thursday for African central banks, who would be able to invest in yuan-denominated bonds for the first time.

