BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Many Chinese financial institutions believe the central bank will cut banks' reserve requirements in August as part the government's efforts to support the economy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The People's Bank of China appears to hint at more monetary easing as two statements it issued last week stressed that it would step up policy fine-turning in the second half of this year.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's economic growth has shown signs of stabilisation, with exports rebounding, among other signs, economists said. The world's second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace in three years in the second quarter.

-- Official data showed Chinese investors opened more stock trading accounts in the past three weeks, an indication that the stock market may have hit its bottom after the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index touched a 3-1/2 year low last week amid worries over the health of the economy.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Regulators are said to be considering reducing income tax payments by individuals for listed companies' dividends as part of efforts to support the sagging market.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

--China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region aims to triple wind power generation capacity in the region to more than 33 gigawatt by the end of 2015, accounting for around 30 percent of the whole nation's wind power capacity.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

--Experts called for authorities to improve hospital supervision to prevent the trade and trafficking of human organs. Police arrested 137 suspects in the latest crackdown on human organ trafficking.

--Experts called for authorities to improve hospital supervision to prevent the trade and trafficking of human organs. Police arrested 137 suspects in the latest crackdown on human organ trafficking.

--Police arrested more than 1,900 people suspected of making and selling fake medicine worth $182 million in a series of raids, the Ministry of Public Security said.