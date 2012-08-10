SHANGHAI/BEIJING Aug 10 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- With local governments facing major fiscal constraints -- including a decrease in revenue from land sales and difficulty obtaining credit -- China may adjust its target to build 36 million units of affordable housing in the 12th Five Year Plan period (2011-2015).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China both say they have no re-financing plans for this year.

-- Although some individual real estate trust projects have potential risks, the possibility of large scale and systemic risks is small, said Ke Kasheng, an official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- A plan for decreasing the transaction fees for bank card transactions has been submitted to the State Council. If approved, merchants will pay less commission via using point-of-service machines.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China's National Development and Reform Commission has announced plans to make it easier for private companies to look for opportunities overseas. Applications will no longer be required for overseas resource development projects with an investment worth less than $30 million, or for non-resource development projects with an investment of less than $10 million.

-- The world's largest light rare earth producer Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Company is in discussion with some foreign companies to develop heavy rare earth projects as more heavy rare earths were found overseas, the company's general manager Zhang Zhong said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Chris Gallagher)