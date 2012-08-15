SHANGHAI Aug 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank says first-half net profit was at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.70 billion), up 33.5 percent from a year earlier.

-- Eleven brokerages have submitted applications to participate in a securities refinancing pilot programme and the results are expected to be announced this week.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China has set the country's total coal output target at 3.65 billion tonnes this year. Under the plan, China will cut output in the three major coal-producing regions including Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shaanxi to 920 million tonnes, 810 million tonnes and 400 million tonnes, respectively, all down from last year. It will also continue to encourage industry consolidation.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Pudong airport will build a new satellite terminal at the Pudong International Airport by 2015, the city's top planning body said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................[PRESS/TW ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)