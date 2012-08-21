SHANGHAI Aug 21 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- The Chinese government plans to spend a total of 200
million yuan ($31.43 million) to promote the development of
non-governmental organisations this year, the newspaper said
citing an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs.
-- China is deeply concerned about the escalating crisis in
Syria and believes a political resolution is the way to solve
the crisis, State Councilor Dai Bingguo said.
($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan)
