SHANGHAI, Aug 29 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Shanghai International Port (Group) Co said
its net profit was 2.3 billion yuan ($362.03 million) in the
first half of 2012, down 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
-- Beijing Zhong Guancun high-tech park is going to build a
national science and technology financial innovation Center.
China will support these eligible companies to list in stock
market.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. said its net
profit was 9.64 billion yuan in the first half of 2012, down
25.7 percent from a year earlier.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- During a meeting between President Hu Jintao and Egyptian
President Mohammed Mursi, the two leaders vowed to enhance
comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and push
forward their strategic partnership to a new level.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
-- Vice Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said China's foreign
trade is facing difficulties reaching the growth target set
earlier this year because of sluggish overseas demand, higher
costs and trade disputes.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- Wang Guoqiang, Communist Party chief of Fengcheng in the
northeastern Liaoning province, fled China in April amid the
nation's testing of measures that prevent corrupt officials from
running away and repatriate fugitives.
-- Chinese trade unions are urging enterprises nationwide to
introduce collective wage bargaining to help raise workers'
wages and protect their rights.
($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan)
