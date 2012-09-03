SHANGHAI, Sept 3 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could still reach
8.01 percent and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) could fall to
2.9 percent in 2012, according to a forecast by a research
institution at Xiamen University and another forecast by the
economic information office at Xinhua News Agency.
-- A rise in domestic pork prices will cause a rebound in
China's CPI.
-- China's crude oil prices could rise again in September
due to strength in the global market.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- A total of 62 brokerages have issued 638 bond tranches as
of the end of August of this year, up 145 percent from a year
earlier, Wind data showed.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday called on Eurasian
countries to maintain stability and further open up their
markets to promote common development at the China-Eurasia Expo
in Urumqi, Xinjiang province.
-- Chinese philanthropist Chen Guangbiao is planning to buy
advertising space in Japanese newspapers to assert China's
sovereignty over the Diaoyu Islands after taking out a similar
ad in the New York Times.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China's foreign exchange watchdog, the State Foreign
Exchange Administration, has approved $500 million quotas for
qualified domestic institution investors (QDII) to invest in
offshore markets, such as securities and bonds, in August, with
the quotas totalling $84.297 billion.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- Vice-President Xi Jinping urged Party officials not to be
distracted by other issues during their short stay this coming
semester at the top Party school. Teachers and students of the
Party's education system interpreted Xi's remarks as meaning he
expects students to focus on learning rather than taking
advantage of a houseful of officials to create relationships, as
has happened before.
-- Defence Minister Liang Guanglie started the first visit
by a Chinese defence minister to India in eight years. An expert
said Liang's visit showed military exchanges between Asia's two
largest powers have "returned to normal". The rapid and almost
simultaneous rise of China and India has raised concerns about
an inevitable confrontation between the two emerging economies,
experts said.
-- Peking University will sue a former professor for libel
over claims he made about a sex scandal at the college. The
college is seeking an apology and damages from Zou Hengfu, an
economist who falsely alleged that its deans and directors had
sexually harassed waitresses working on campus.
