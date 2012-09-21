BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Most international companies will continue doing business on the Chinese mainland even though costs are rising there, a survey conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing showed.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China's autumn grain production is likely to continue to increase provided the weather is not severe in the following months, Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China National Development Reform Commission (NDRC) approved airport expansion programmes in Ningxia province and Shijiazhuang in Hebei.

-- A total of 40 small- and medium-sized companies completed their issuance of private placement bonds as of Sept. 20, garnering 3.8 billion yuan.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's customs will cut fees to boost exports, a measure it estimates could reduce costs for trading companies by 3.5 billion yuan ($555.22 million).

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3038 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo Jacob)