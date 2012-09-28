BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--The China Securities Regulatory commission (CSRC) said it is considering cutting dividend taxes for stock investors.

--The Ministry of Railways is likely to restart issuing tenders for new trains in the near term, including 150,000 freight trains and 1,200 passenger trains.

SHANGHAI DAILY

--China is considering preferential fiscal and tax policies to spur the country's shale gas exploration as part of efforts to optimise the energy consumption structure. Authorities are mulling measures such as subsidies and tax breaks for the sector, an official from the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--Profits of China's industrial companies declined 6.2 percent in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said. Net earnings among Chinese industrial companies fell to 381.2 billion yuan ($60.5 billion) last month, the worst drop this year.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

--Chinese army will actively respond to sudden, unexpected situations in China's territorial sea and airspace, and firmly safeguard the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interest, said Yang Yujun, the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense of China, when responding to Diaoyu islands issue.

When asked about media reports that China is building its second aircraft carrier in Shanghai, the spokesperson said the news is not accurate. China will consider the development and construction of the carrier in a comprehensive way, based on the nation's economic and social development and the needs of national defence and army, he said.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

--China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest mobile carrier by subscriber, plans to step up cooperation with mobile phone manufacturers and marketing partners on the distribution side, a move that may help the operator to keep up with 3G market competition.

--Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises dropped further in the third quarter, as the country's economic growth continued to slow down, a research from Standard Chartered showed. The SME confidence index stood at 46.71 percent, down 7.44 percentage points on the previous quarter.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo Jacob)