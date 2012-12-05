SHANGHAI Dec 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--China's consumer price index (CPI) could rebound to 2.3 percent year-on-year in November due to a rebound in food prices, analysts said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--Twelve listed companies have bought back a total of 9 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in shares so far this year.

--Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co LTD said in a statement that it plans to pay 805 million yuan to buy 6 million tons of rare earths from its unlisted parent company.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--China's energy consumption per unit of GDP fell 3.4 percent in the first nine months of 2012, said Xie Zhenghua, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

--China published a pamphlet showing the islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China as sovereign Chinese territory, according to the State Oceanic Administration. The island chain is claimed by both China and Japan.

