CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved
the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to trade rapeseed and rapeseed
dregs futures, sources told the newspaper.
-- The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development is
conducting an investigation into property market trends, and
industry insiders expect policy-makers to launch more property
tightening measures.
-- China's National Development and Reform Commission has
approved four wind power projects worth about 57 billion yuan
($9.15 billion).
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- Amid difficulties in raising capital, the Ministry of
Railways is aiming to raise as much as 1.5 billion yuan from
private investors in Wenzhou to finance the Wenzhou S1
inter-city railway line at a yield of 6 percent. So far the
ministry has raised 200 million yuan.
CHINA DAILY
-- Sina Weibo, China's answer to Twitter, said on Thursday
it would sell smartphones made by Xiaomi Corp, a company that
hopes to become the Chinese version of Apple Inc.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Li Keqiang, Chinese Vice Premier said on Thursday that
China should rely on reforms to achieve real development and
urbanization holds the greatest potential to spur development.
