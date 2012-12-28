Dec 28 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Total assets in China's banking financial institutions
hit 127.1 trillion yuan by the end of November, up 17.7 percent
from the previous month.
-- China's State Administration of Taxation set its target
for 2013 revenue growth at 8 percent.
-- China's government will promote consumption of
energy-saving products by granting 13 percent subsidies for
purchases of environmentally friendly products.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China's home-grown Beidou satellite navigation system,
designed to compete with the U.S. Global Positioning System
(GPS), began providing services to civilians in the Asia-Pacific
region on Thursday.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- Zhang Yunfeng, general manager of Shanghai Equity
Exchange, said the exchange plans to issue private placement
bonds next year.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China's ocean watchdog said it would allocate 30 million
yuan ($4.81 million) in 2013 to enhance cooperation with
developing economies in the South China Sea.
