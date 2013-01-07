Jan 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- More than 90 percent of Chinese fund managers recently
polled by this newspaper forecast that China's stock market
will stage a rebound this year. The market was generally
weak over the past few years due in part to a slowdown of the
world's second-largest economy.
-- China may not resume initial public offerings (IPOs) of
shares in the first quarter of this year as firms which intend
to float shares will be asked to add information on their 2012
annual results. IPOs were suspended in November due to the weak
domestic stock market.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES
-- Top Chinese steel maker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
said it had so far bought back 1.92 billion yuan
($308 million) of its own shares in response to a regulatory
call last year for listed companies to buy back their own shares
to support the stock market.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc said trading
in its shares will be suspended starting Monday pending a major
announcement. Analysts said the company may be planning to
convert its Shenzhen-listed B-shares into Hong Kong-listed
H-shares.
CHINA DAILY
-- With the majority of private enterprises in China faced
with passing on the family business to the second generation,
young entrepreneurs are facing a huge challenge in taking over
family brands and presenting them to the world.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- A commentary urges government departments to stop sending
gifts to each other during the Chinese lunar new year in
mid-February to help fight against official corruption.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....