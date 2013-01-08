SHANGHAI Jan 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange has encouraged Chinese listed companies to set their cash dividends proportion to not less than 30 percent.

-- Shanghai's relevant government departments are studying the feasibility of developing a free trade zone in its Pudong district that would likely start this year, sources told the paper.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's Central Huijin Investment Co has increase its equity stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China by 207 million shares in the past five quarters.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China's A-share market is expected to see 200 new listings in 2013 that could raise 130 billion yuan ($21 billion) to 150 billion yuan ($24 billion), fuelled by an improved capital market and better economy, PricewaterhouseCoopers said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China's vegetable average price rose 4.5 percent to 4.17 yuan per kg in the first week of this year. Analysts expected China's inflation could rise in December due to an increase in vegetable prices.

