SHANGHAI Jan 15 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--China's currency, the yuan, is likely to continue its
two-way trade and rise slightly this year, the newspaper said in
its commentary.
--Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd, a Chinese liquor maker,
said its net profit is likely to be between 480-520 million yuan
in 2012, up 149 percent to 170 percent from 2011. However, the
company's fourth-quarter earnings marked a sharp fall after
media reports said it added excessive levels of plasticisers to
its products.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
--Experts say measures to fight pollution could hurt the
economy as some construction works will be put on hold and
factories told to halt production.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
--With a recovery in the Chinese economy, the country's
power consumption could rise 9 to 10 percent in 2013, up from
5.5 percent growth in 2012, the newspaper said in its
commentary.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....