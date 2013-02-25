Feb 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to reach 8.23 percent in 2013, according to a forecast made jointly by a research institution at Xiamen University and the economic information office at the official Xinhua news agency.

-- Some Chinese local governments, especially those of major cities, are studying concrete property tightening steps after the State Council said the cabinet intends to extend a pilot property tax programme to more cities in a continuation of the China's property tightening policy in place since April 2010.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's property tightening policy will last for a while, but that policy also supports programmes of affordable houses, which will benefit China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's top property developer, said its chairman Wang Shi.

-- Shanghai Transport and Port Authority said it would study measures to control the steep rise in car plate prices in the city, which jumped 8,239 yuan from January to a record high of 83,571 yuan in February. Some major Chinese cities auction car plates as a measure to curb quick expansion of vehicles on road.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China should take steps to strengthen implementation of laws, said Vice President Xi Jinping.

