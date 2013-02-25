Feb 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to reach
8.23 percent in 2013, according to a forecast made jointly by a
research institution at Xiamen University and the economic
information office at the official Xinhua news agency.
-- Some Chinese local governments, especially those of major
cities, are studying concrete property tightening steps after
the State Council said the cabinet intends to extend a pilot
property tax programme to more cities in a continuation of the
China's property tightening policy in place since April 2010.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's property tightening policy will last for a while,
but that policy also supports programmes of affordable houses,
which will benefit China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's
top property developer, said its chairman Wang Shi.
-- Shanghai Transport and Port Authority said it would study
measures to control the steep rise in car plate prices in the
city, which jumped 8,239 yuan from January to a record high of
83,571 yuan in February. Some major Chinese cities auction car
plates as a measure to curb quick expansion of vehicles on road.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China should take steps to strengthen implementation of
laws, said Vice President Xi Jinping.
