SHANGHAI, July 11

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will likely relax rules that restrict real estate firms from raising funds from the domestic stock market.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's state-owned oil company Sinopec said it has received approval from securities regulators to issue 30 billion yuan ($4.89 billion) worth of convertible bonds.

CHINA DAILY

- China's State Council has set a timetable for government officials to disclose their spending on receptions, vehicle purchases and overseas trips, in a bid to promote government transparency and curb corruption.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's exports are expected to maintain steady growth once external demand picks up, as the country's manufacturing sector still has a comparative advantage, according to an editorial.

