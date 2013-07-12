SHANGHAI, July 12 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The gold and silver night futures night trading volume has
been steadily increasing since July 8, said a manager at the
night exchange department of Shanghai Futures Exchange.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Some securities regulators are asking brokerages for
opinions on the revision of the Securities Law that is expected
to put private equity under supervision, unnamed sources said.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The Chinese government will put forward some mild stimulus
measures in the second half of 2013, mainly including
infrastructure investment, railway construction and shanty town
reconstruction, said a researcher from the central government
think-tank.
CHINA DAILY
- Foreign game console companies would be eligible to sell
and promote products on China mainland if they register and
produce in Shanghai's new free trade zone, however, the
decade-long ban on the video game hardware market is still
effective as some of the content is too violent or politically
sensitive, said an official with the Ministry of Culture.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- As of May 31, the vacant property land in China has
decreased by almost 50 percent to 10,700 hectares from a year
earlier, according to the Ministry of Land and Resources.
