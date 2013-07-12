SHANGHAI, July 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The gold and silver night futures night trading volume has been steadily increasing since July 8, said a manager at the night exchange department of Shanghai Futures Exchange.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Some securities regulators are asking brokerages for opinions on the revision of the Securities Law that is expected to put private equity under supervision, unnamed sources said.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The Chinese government will put forward some mild stimulus measures in the second half of 2013, mainly including infrastructure investment, railway construction and shanty town reconstruction, said a researcher from the central government think-tank.

CHINA DAILY

- Foreign game console companies would be eligible to sell and promote products on China mainland if they register and produce in Shanghai's new free trade zone, however, the decade-long ban on the video game hardware market is still effective as some of the content is too violent or politically sensitive, said an official with the Ministry of Culture.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- As of May 31, the vacant property land in China has decreased by almost 50 percent to 10,700 hectares from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Land and Resources.

