SHANGHAI, July 15 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Hong Kong is considering lifting limits on the amount of
infant milk formula mainland visitors can take home with them.
The restrictions came into effect in March when mainland
visitors bought so much formula in Hong Kong it caused a
shortage.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The abrupt cancellation on Saturday of a plan to build
China's largest uranium processing plant indicates that local
governments are not communicating properly with residents in
building environmentally-sensitive projects, a commentary by
this newspaper said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A slew of new policy steps promulgated by the State
Council, or cabinet, over the past 10 days indicate that China
is stepping up its efforts to boost consumption.
- Along with increasing signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is
considering an exit from quantitative easing (QE), China's stock
market will likely see an outflow of overseas funds in
the second half of the year.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- High ratio bonus issues offered by Chinese listed firms
reflect that some companies have tried to attract investors
looking to take a punt on markets while avoiding rewarding cash
dividends, the paper said in a commentary.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- Half-yearly reports published by local governments so far
show that many Chinese localities still rely on government
investment to boost growth.
CHINA DAILY
- A house editorial castigated the United States for
"engineering its monetary and exchange policy to suit its needs"
and said that the current U.S. policy of monetary easing is
causing rapidly rising inflation in emerging market economies.
