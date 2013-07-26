SHANGHAI, July 26 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China is expected to start a railway development fund this
year, which plans to raise 100 billion yuan ($16.30 billion),
with a focus on development of line construction in poor areas
in the country's central and western regions, Premier Li Keqiang
said at a State Council executive meeting on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Bank of China has been chosen for a
pilot programme that will allow overseas branches of Chinese
companies to remit offshore yuan back onshore to pay employee
salaries, bypassing current daily limits on remittance of
offshore yuan.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The ministry of industry and information technology
released on Thursday a list of companies with outdated
production facilities that will be closed by September. The list
covered 19 industries, including cement and paper and names 19
listed companies.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's non-governmental organisations, charitable
foundations and private non-enterprise units, among others, may
in the future be able to provide pensions for their employees,
according to a paper published recently by the ministry of civil
affairs.
