SHANGHAI Aug 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The first batch of private banks that manage their own risk will open in the second half of this year, with one likely to be located in Beijing and the other possibly opening in the Zhejiang, according to sources.

CHINA DAILY

- China's economy needs to open up in order to unlock the full potential of private investors but the pace of liberalization will continue to be slow if there are no efforts to implement market-orientated guidelines, according to an editorial.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Assets held by 18 of China's banks hit 22.39 trillion yuan ($3.66 trillion) at the end of 2012, an increase of 58.25 percent from last year, according to a report released by the a banking association on Tuesday.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China Development Bank is introducing a pilot debt portfolio project that will allow local government financing platforms more authority over the loans they make, according to sources.

