CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Shanghai's free trade zone is currently still in its
developmental stage, but formal examination and approval should
now not take long, Shen Danyang, spokesman for the Ministry of
Commerce, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A new stock index futures contract tracking a group of
mainland companies listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong
firms will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Aug.
12, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing revealed on Wednesday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The Chinese government must allow market forces to play a
part in resolving overcapacity in the market. Although it will
be painful, the results will make it worth it, said an
editorial.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- Boeing Co is in the midst of deciding where in
China to build its aircraft assembly line and is inclined
towards Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou and Zhoushan among others,
according to industry experts.
