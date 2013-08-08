SHANGHAI Aug 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai's free trade zone is currently still in its developmental stage, but formal examination and approval should now not take long, Shen Danyang, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A new stock index futures contract tracking a group of mainland companies listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong firms will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Aug. 12, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing revealed on Wednesday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The Chinese government must allow market forces to play a part in resolving overcapacity in the market. Although it will be painful, the results will make it worth it, said an editorial.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- Boeing Co is in the midst of deciding where in China to build its aircraft assembly line and is inclined towards Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou and Zhoushan among others, according to industry experts.

