SHANGHAI Aug 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China's oversupply of cement has reached an uncontrollable level as companies, focused on profits, continue to produce, said Chen Guoqing, vice-chairman of the China Building Materials Federation. He added that if production continues at the same pace the industry could face a disaster.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Extreme heat in China, where temperatures soared to 42 degrees Celsius in some provinces, is damaging millions of hectares of crops, according to official data.

CHINA DAILY

-- An industrial alliance of 12 Chinese rare earth firms plans to sue Japan's Hitachi Metals Ltd for allegedly using invalid patents and infringing their patent rights. Sun Baoyu, who is leading the coalition, said that the situation had restricted exports of China's alloys.

-- The Chinese Medical Doctor Association, an NGO representing physicians in China, has called for a blacklist system and life bans from practice for doctors who have seriously violated medical ethics, following cases of baby trafficking and bribe-taking from pharmaceutical companies.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- There were 442,000 foreign-invested enterprises in China at the end of July, an increase of 0.26 percent from the month before, according to statistics provided by the State Administration of Industry and Commerce on Monday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....