CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's use of electricity in July increased by 8.8
percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National
Energy Administration.
- China's micro-stimulus policies, such as railway and
airport construction, are important for local economies, but
must be dealt with caution in order to control risks inherent in
local financing platforms, the paper said in a front-page
editorial.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese millionaires' confidence in the country's economy
in the next two years has fallen for a second year in a row,
according to a report released by the GroupM Knowledge and Hurun
Wealth Report on Wednesday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China plans to increase the value of information
technology consumption to above 3.2 trillion yuan ($522.91
billion) by 2015, which would mean a yearly increase of over 20
percent, according to an opinion adopted by the State Council at
an executive meeting on Wednesday.
