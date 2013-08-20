SHANGHAI Aug 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The securities law should be strictly enforced, Xiao Gang, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a conference on Monday. He added that the law should not be used to manipulate the stock market.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China has suspended imports of lactoferrin, a protein found in milk, from New Zealand, after excessive levels of nitrate were discovered in Westland Milk Products' lactoferrin, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, on Monday.

- China Telecom Corp Ltd and NetEase Inc launched a mobile instant messenger application on Monday, which will compete with Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular WeChat application.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Smoking control laws have been in effect for three years, but enforcement has been poor, according to an editorial. Only 19 fines have been handed out so enforcement needs to be improved.

