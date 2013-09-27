SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd expects to get approval soon for setting up a subsidiary in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, said Qian Wenhui, the bank's deputy head.

-- The Dalian Commodity Exchange will launch two trials for trading the country's first iron ore futures on Sept 28 and Oct 12, suggesting the product could be officially listed soon.

-- China will suspend restrictions on foreign investment in Shanghai's free trade zone from Oct. 1, aimed at allowing greater access to overseas participants.

-- China's semiconductor use grew 8.7 percent in 2012, hitting a record high, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report issued on Thursday. The country's semiconductor use accounts for over 50 percent of the global total.

-- Over 130 billion yuan ($21.24 billion) of business deals were signed during the 12th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in Chengdu on Thursday. The total of 241 business deals involved more than 10 overseas Chinese enterprises.

-- Shanghai has decided to cut flower decorations for the important National Day holiday by 40 percent, according to the cities greenery and urban landscaping bureau. The measure comes amid national government efforts to curb official spending.

-- Criticism and self-criticism should be frequently used to increase the efficiency of the Party, said an editorial in the paper that acts as the government's mouthpiece.

