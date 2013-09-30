SHANGHAI, Sept 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's September Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise 3 percent, according to Shenyin & Wanguo Securities' analysts. August CPI increased 0.4 percent.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Hongyuan Securities said that Hu Qiang, its vice-chairman and general manager, and Zhou Dong, its deputy general manager, are being investigated by public security authorities.

CHINA DAILY

- Residents in Shenzhen Bay, an area on the water dividing China and Hong Kong, are protesting plans to expand the Tuen Mun landfill lying on the Hong Kong side. The expansion plans were temporarily suspended after 50 residents took part in an overnight hunger strike in July.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- It is not advisable to consider the hitting of targets an achievement in itself, said an editorial in the paper that acts as the government's mouthpiece. It is important to continue educating oneself in order to maintain high standards, it said.

