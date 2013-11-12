SHANGHAI Nov 12 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's Ministry of Land and Resources said in recent
meetings that it will restrict the use of land for industrial
production to alleviate oversupply in certain industries. The
areas of concern include iron and steel, cement, plate glass and
shipping, among others.
- The Chinese central government provided 4.1 billion yuan
($673.1 million) in subsidies to cover the yearly costs of rural
financial institutions in 2012, up by 74 percent from the year
before, the finance ministry said. The funds supported the
development of new types of rural financial institutions and
strengthened basic financial services.
CHINA DAILY
- China will fine-tune its 30-year-old family planning
policy, but changes will be made in a prudent and coordinated
way, and serve to maintain a low birth rate, said Mao Qun'an,
spokesman for the National Health and Family Planning
Commission.
- China needs 75,000 executive managers with global
experience in the next five to 10 years, but only 3,000-5,000
people in the local market meet necessary criteria, research by
the Center for China and Globalisation shows.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai's Communist Party chief Han Zheng said the city
could handle slower GDP growth, and looking ahead development
would focus on reforms to make the economy more efficient,
protect the environment, and improve the well-being of city
residents. Shanghai's GDP grew by 7.7 percent in the first nine
months of the year. The government target for 2013 is 7.5
percent.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Guangdong will launch a pilot lending business that would
allow domestic companies to obtain loans or credit from domestic
financial institutions with a guarantee from external
institutions or individuals, according to the People's Bank of
China Guangzhou Branch. This would help to expand the means of
financing for private companies and small businesses.
