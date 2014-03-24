SHANGHAI, March 24 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China will be able to achieve its goal for its economy to
grow 7.5 percent this year, Jia Kang, head of the Ministry of
Finance's research, told an asset management forum in Beijing
over the weekend.
- China's decision to let listed firms to issue preferred
shares for the first time will enable banks to raise funds
without dilution of their earnings, making banking shares more
attractive to investors, a signed article by the newspaper said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The slowdown of the annual growth of China's economy to
below 8 percent over the past two years, down from more than 10
percent in most years since the start of this century, signals
that the country needs to step up its efforts to improve its
economic structure to sustain its rapid growth, a commentary by
the newspaper said.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The depreciation of the yuan against the dollar
since the start of this year is mainly a correction after the
Chinese currency staged an unexpected strong appreciation last
year. Now another round of yuan rise may have to wait until the
fourth quarter of this year, judging from factors including
China's slowing economy, a research report by Huarong Securities
said.
- China's central government should be the main investment
force for the country's next round of urbanisation drive, said
Wang Jian, an official at the National Development and Reform
Commission, China's top economic planner.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will soon
resume reviewing corporate applications for initial public
offerings after an IPO lull since February as applicants are
required to add their latest financial data for last year among
their documents for applications.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- A number of Chinese government departments are now
coordinating to draft rules to manage and supervise China's
rapidly growing online banking business, sources said.
CHINA DAILY
- China and Netherlands pledged to seek closer cooperation
during the ongoing visit to Europe by Chinese president Xi
Jinping.
