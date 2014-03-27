March 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's pension investment fund reported a net profit of
69.6 billion yuan ($11.21 billion) in 2013, up 6.29 percent from
a year earlier, the National Council for Social Security fund
said.
- Average daily power output and daily rail transport volume
has picked up in March, a sign that the economic activities were
gaining pace, said Li Pumin, spokesman of the National
Development and Reform Commission.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China will launch the Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange
on March 28, the first such exchange in the country that aims to
provide open prices for rare earth products, it said on its
official website.
CHINA DAILY
- The central government will introduce a credit rating
system for provinces, cities and counties as it seeks to
establish a foundation for a well-regulated municipal debt
market, said a source at the Ministry of Finance.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Fayen Wong in Shanghai; Editing by
Anand Basu)