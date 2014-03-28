March 28 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's securities regulator encouraged companies to list
on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations Co, also known
as the "New Third Board", or on overseas stock markets. The
regulator is currently dealing with a backlog of firms waiting
to list on the country's main boards.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The Ministry of Environmental Protection will spend 1,747
billion yuan ($281.18 billion) to curb air pollution, an
engineer from the ministry said in an environmental industry
conference. The money will be mainly spent on developing clean
energy, car pollution controls and stepping up central heating,
he added.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China will establish a national real estate ownership
registration system over the next three years, the head of the
Ministry of Land and Resources said at a conference. The real
estate ownership registration system has been widely expected to
pave the way for implementing a property tax in China.
CHINA DAILY
- Lenovo Group says it is aiming to sell 1 million
smart TVs in China in 2014.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Nikon will give Chinese owners of D600 cameras a
free replacement after being targeted by state media in a
consumer rights probe.
- Eighty percent of Shanghai's college students set to
graduate in June have not found jobs, nor enrolled for further
study or plan to travel abroad. Job competition remains fierce
for college graduates even as the wider industrial workforce
shrinks.
($1 = 6.2130 Chinese Yuan)
