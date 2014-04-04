SHANGHAI, April 4 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The trial in a lawsuit filed by Yang Jianbo, the former
head of brokerage Everbright Securities Co Ltd's
trading unit, was held at Beijing First Middle Court on
Thursday. The court session focused on the identification of
inside information and inside trading.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Several state-owned firms in Shanghai including Bright
Diary & Food Co Ltd, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Holding Co Ltd and Shanghai Huayi Group Company have
begun selling shares to investors as the local government
accelerates ownership reforms for state-owned firms.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Inventories of residential properties in 20 major Chinese
cities hit 84 million square meters by the end of March, up 16.3
percent from a year earlier, the highest in five years,
according to data from a real estate research institute in
Shanghai.
- The bond ratings of nine listed companies have been cut to
speculative grade by rating firms since the end of February,
while only two were downgraded in the same period last year,
highlighting rising risks of China's corporate bond market.
CHINA DAILY
- Denmark's shipping conglomerate Maersk Line plans to
expand its business in China, as more Chinese companies trade
with emerging markets.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's e-commerce giant Alibaba unveiled an online sales
platform for brokerage products for financial institutions on
Thursday. The platform will be operated by the newly established
Shanghai Zhaocaibao Financial Service and Information Co.
