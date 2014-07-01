SHANGHAI, July 1 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The Chinese economy will continue to face downward
pressure in the second half of 2014, according to industry
sources. The front-page article also said liquidity is expected
to remain loose and the possibility that the central bank would
cut interest rates cannot be ruled out if third- and fourth-
quarter economic data remain weak.
- China plans to speed up a batch of major energy projects
and may start a nuclear power project soon, said Wu Xinxiong,
director of National Energy Administration.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- A total of 633.5 billion yuan ($102.12 billion) worth of
real-estate trust will mature in 2014, Haitong Securities
calculated.
CHINA DAILY
- Short-term measures by Chinese local governments to boost
the housing market will not be beneficial for the local economy,
and officials should focus on supporting the real economy, the
newspaper said in an editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The expulsion of former Vice Chairman of the Central
Military Commission, Xu Caihou, reflects the policy of the
Chinese Communist Party and shows its determination to fight
corruption.
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
