SHANGHAI, July 2 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- At the start of July, a total of 637 Chinese companies had
published preliminary IPO disclosures, according to data from
the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). That included
40 companies which have already received approvals.
- A construction project in Shanghai, the Shanghai Yuehe
International Plaza, was recently halted by local courts because
the developer is facing cash flow problems and issues with its
loans, the official newspaper reported.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The volume of trade in China's futures market fell around
10 percent in the first half of the year against the same period
in 2013, according to figures from the China Futures
Association. China is trying to increase the range of financial
products available to investors.
CHINA DAILY
- A chemical company in China's eastern Zhejiang province
has been fined 20 million yuan ($3.25 million) for illegally
discharging wastewater and polluting, local authorities said.
China has been cracking down on polluters as it looks to clean
up soaring levels of air, water and soil pollution.
- China's capital, Beijing, will have healthy air by 2030,
according to a senior official at the city's Municipal Research
Institute of Environmental Protection. In 2013 air pollution in
Beijing was over double the level recommended by the World
Health Organization.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Five people have been detained in northeast China in
connection with a huge oil pipeline fire on Monday evening near
the city of Dalian, local officials said. The burst, which
involved no casualties, was caused by nearby construction work.
- Alipay's popular online investment fund Yu'e Bao said its
assets hit 574.2 billion yuan ($93.33 billion) at the end of
June, more than triple the amount at the start of the year.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Patriotic Hong Kong people should play a central role in
administering the territory and upholding the principle of 'one
country, two system', the newspaper, which acts as a government
mouthpiece, said in a commentary. Hundreds of thousands of
pro-democracy protesters marched in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
($1 = 6.1523 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
