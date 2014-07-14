SHANGHAI, July 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New local-currency loans extended by Chinese banks are expected to reach around 10 trillion yuan this year, up from 8.89 trillion yuan in 2013, as the government takes measures to boost China's slowing economic growth, analysts forecast.

- Nobel laureate Thomas Sargent, while speaking at a global asset management conference in eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, said he is still optimistic about the prospects of China's economy despite the recent slowdown in its growth.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's property market will not crash but is in a normal corrective period after a decade of rapid growth, said Qin Hong, head of the policy research institute at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

CHINA DAILY

- The luxury vehicle sector in China continued to expand in the first half of the year despite worries about a drop in sales due to the government's frugality campaign.

- Police nationwide have arrested 108 Internet football gamblers and confiscated 18 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) in illegal assets during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Ministry of Public Security said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to further enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership with Greece in a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. Xi stopped off in Greece on his way to South America, the second high-level visit to the southern European country in a month. ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese Yuan)

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)