(Corrects to attribute the first item to Shanghai Daily, not Shanghai Securities News)

SHANGHAI, July 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- New residential property sales remained sluggish in Shanghai, staying below the 150,000-sq. m. threshold for the second straight week. In the nearby city of Hangzhou, home buyers remain reluctant to buy property even though housing prices have started to fall, as they expect prices to decline further.

CHINA DAILY

- China Mobile Ltd, the world's No. 1 telecom carrier by subscriber numbers, said on Monday it was removing its premium customer lounges at the nation's airports in a bid to cut back on operating expenses. The firms also plans to close down the majority of its customer clubs, a type of value-added service introduced a few years ago to lure new subscribers.

- China's railway track should total more than 200,000 km by 2030, in line with the nation's economic goals, and at least 10 percent of it will be for high-speed rail, the former chairman of China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co Ltd, and an adviser to the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, said. China had 103,144 km of track, including 11,028 km for high-speed rail, the longest in the world.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Financial Futures Exchange Board Chairman Zhang Shenfeng wrote an article advocating further reform and technical improvements to the market interest rate system.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)