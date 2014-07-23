SHANGHAI, July 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The risk of credit default may increase significantly as the number of bonds due to mature rises, along with the pressure of high yields and a slowdown in economic growth, the newspaper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese consumers in Shanghai will be entitled to a no-questions-asked refund for products bought online, according to a new local law approved by the Shanghai People's Congress. China's e-commerce sector has been booming, creating the need for greater consumer protection online.

CHINA DAILY

- In the wake of typhoon Rammasun, the strongest typhoon to hit southern China in four decades, 800,000 people have been resettled and 240,000 are in urgent need of basic necessities, local authorities told the paper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)