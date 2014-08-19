BRIEF-Condor Petroleum says construction of gas processing facility in Turkey on schedule
* Condor Petroleum - construction of poyraz ridge 15 Mmscf/day gas processing facility in Turkey continues on schedule with first gas targeting mid-2017
SHANGHAI Aug 19 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's real estate market will not collapse because fundamental demand is rigid, said the chief economist of the State Information Center, a unit of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a forum.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will start testing a stock option trial programme on Sept. 9.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday China would build new classes of more credible and competitive media and integrate traditional media with new media.
SHANGHAI DAILY
Shanghai's consumer watchdog found high levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde in children's Arena brand swimwear made by Shanghai Decente Business Co Ltd.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Communists need to conduct reform with courage. If the Party cannot reform, then it will find itself in a blind alley, the newspaper said in a commentary.
* Visa -On jan 19, State of Ohio office of attorney general issued investigative demand to Visa seeking documents and information - SEC filing