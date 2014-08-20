SHANGHAI Aug 20 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The Shenzhen stock exchange and Shenzhen Securities
Communication Co Ltd jointly said they would lower various
service fees to improve the trading environment of the Shenzhen
bourse.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group signed a
cooperation agreement with car dealer China Grand Auto on
Tuesday to establish an online second-hand car trading platform,
the official paper said.
- China Railway Corp, the country's railway operator, said
on Tuesday it would auction a total of 17 billion yuan ($2.77
billion) of seven-year railway construction bonds on Aug. 20.
CHINA DAILY
- The average monthly salary for university graduates in
China is around 2,443 yuan ($398), according to a survey by
Peking University of 350,000 graduates across the country. A
third of graduates have to rely on their parents.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China has detained three people in Shanghai for forging
and selling fake press cards, police in the city's Hongkou
district said on Tuesday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should increase restrictions on drug use, the
newspaper which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist
Party said. A number of high-profile celebrities have been
caught in a recent crackdown on drug use in China.
(1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)