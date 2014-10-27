SHANGHAI Oct 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- About half of China's more than 2,000 listed companies have reported third-quarter earnings which showed profit growth slowed in line with a slowdown in the local economy. All firms have to report their quarterly earnings by the end of October.

- China will make fresh efforts to expand its agricultural product futures market to support the development of the country's agricultural sector, China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Jiang Yang said at a forum over the weekend.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A total of 2,131 Chinese mutual funds posted a combined net profit of 211 billion yuan ($34.5 billion) in the third quarter, their best quarterly earnings since 2010, thanks to a 15 percent rebound in the country's stock market during the period.

- Steel and iron prices in China started falling again last week following a short-lived rebound, pointing to a continued weakness in the country's steel sector which has been plagued by overcapacity.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The ruling Communist Party of China must keep the leadership firm while the country is conducting legal reforms, the newspaper, which is also the party's mouthpiece, said in a commentary after the plenary session of the party's central committee last week.

CHINA DAILY

- China's current fight against corruption is one that the Communist Party cannot afford to lose as the country promotes the rule of law, the newspaper said in an editorial.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1195 Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)