Oct 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Ni Hong, spokesperson from the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development of China said at a press conference on
Tuesday that property market problems should be solved by
market-based instruments.
- Li Daokui, a professor at Tsinghua University, said at an
industry meeting that the third-quarter GDP was dragged down 0.3
percent by the property sector, according to the newspaper.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The State Council, China's cabinet, said it would increase
the scale of its science service sector to 8 trillion yuan
($1.31 trillion) by 2020, according to a guideline released on
Tuesday.
CHINA DAILY
- A new regulation taking effect on Saturday that makes
private clubs in public venues, like parks and historical
buildings, forbidden zones to officials shows that the Communist
Party leadership seems determined not to give in to corrupt and
self-gratifying officials.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The vitality and authority of the law is in its
implementation, an editorial said. Leading officials at all
levels must not talk their way around the law nor use their
power to suppress the law or exhibit favouritism, but instead
they should lead the way in compliance with, and respect for,
the law.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.1130 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)