SHANGHAI Nov 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said they had started a pilot programme to issue private placement bonds for merger and acquisition.

- China Communications Construction Co said it is looking into issuing preferred stocks. It did not give any details on the timing nor the size of the issuance.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A total of 166 funds which manage below 50 million yuan ($8.18 million) in assets are at the risk of being liquidated, according to data by Wind Informational Statistics. Of these, 16 micro funds have assets below $10 million yuan.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The number of couples who have applied to have a second child since China relaxed its family planning regulations last November is far lower than expected, the government said. Of the 11 million couples eligible to have a second child, just 6 percent, or about 700,000, have submitted applications, the National Health and Family Planning Commission said.

- The yuan is increasingly used by foreign companies to settle cross-border transactions and meet financing needs as China continues to internationalise the currency, the Bank of China said in a report. The yuan is used by 26 percent of foreign trading companies to settle more than 15 percent of their transactions.

CHINA DAILY

- Latest data from private property developers confirm that new home sales accelerated considerably in October following the government's stimulus policies, but doubts remain whether the upswing can be maintained until the end of the year. October new residential property sales in 30 cities rose 24.3 percent over September to 18.37 million square meters, according to E-House.

- Corruption involving collusion between government officials and business owners and executives remains the biggest challenge facing those involved in the campaign against bribery and fraud, according to the top anti-graft body.

(1 US dollar = 6.1135 Chinese yuan)