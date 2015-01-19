SHANGHAI Jan 19 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China's banking regulator has issued draft rules to tighten supervision of entrusted loans, a form of shadow banking business, in the latest regulatory move towards curbing illegal funds from flowing into the red-hot stock market.

CHINA DAILY

- A producer at China Central Television (CCTV) and her husband are being held for investigation. The producer, Luo Fanghua, is a relative of Ling Jihua, a senior Party official currently under investigation for alleged corruption.

- China's Central Military Commission is sending a special anti-graft team to investigate the Armed Police Force, which provides security to government leaders and organisations under the joint management of the military commission and the Ministry of Public Security.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The bull run of China's red-hot stock market should continue despite a slew of regulatory cooling measures, including a clamp-down on brokerages' margin trading, new rules to curb funds flowing into the market and official comments on excessive investor enthusiasm, the paper said in a commentary.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The central bank will continue using various liquidity management tools in a flexible way and appropriately adjust liquidity to maintain reasonable growth in credit and social financing, Zhang Xiaohui, head of the central bank's monetary policy department, wrote in an article.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Regulators participating in an annual meeting of China's securities industry held in Beijing late last week said the launch of a registration system for initial public offerings will be the top task for the sector in 2015.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai's first case of H7N9 bird flu was reported over the weekend, with a 69-year-old man confirmed infected and undergoing treatment.

- A newspaper was forced to apologise after its reporters took pictures of a famous singer's body after she died of breast cancer, and tried to launch a foundation in her name. Reporters from the Shenzhen Evening News gained entry to the mortuary by pretending to be medical staff, the report said, then photographing the corpse.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)