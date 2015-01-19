SHANGHAI Jan 19 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's banking regulator has issued draft rules to
tighten supervision of entrusted loans, a form of shadow banking
business, in the latest regulatory move towards curbing illegal
funds from flowing into the red-hot stock market.
CHINA DAILY
- A producer at China Central Television (CCTV) and her
husband are being held for investigation. The producer, Luo
Fanghua, is a relative of Ling Jihua, a senior Party official
currently under investigation for alleged corruption.
- China's Central Military Commission is sending a special
anti-graft team to investigate the Armed Police Force, which
provides security to government leaders and organisations under
the joint management of the military commission and the Ministry
of Public Security.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The bull run of China's red-hot stock market
should continue despite a slew of regulatory cooling measures,
including a clamp-down on brokerages' margin trading, new rules
to curb funds flowing into the market and official comments on
excessive investor enthusiasm, the paper said in a commentary.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The central bank will continue using various liquidity
management tools in a flexible way and appropriately adjust
liquidity to maintain reasonable growth in credit and social
financing, Zhang Xiaohui, head of the central bank's monetary
policy department, wrote in an article.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Regulators participating in an annual meeting of China's
securities industry held in Beijing late last week said the
launch of a registration system for initial public offerings
will be the top task for the sector in 2015.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai's first case of H7N9 bird flu was reported over
the weekend, with a 69-year-old man confirmed infected and
undergoing treatment.
- A newspaper was forced to apologise after its reporters
took pictures of a famous singer's body after she died of breast
cancer, and tried to launch a foundation in her name. Reporters
from the Shenzhen Evening News gained entry to the mortuary by
pretending to be medical staff, the report said, then
photographing the corpse.
