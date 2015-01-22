SHANGHAI Jan 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's investments overseas last year exceeded foreign direct investment, meaning the country has become a net capital exporter, Shen Danyang, a spokesman at the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

- Newly merged brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd will begin trading on Shenzhen on Jan. 26. The company is set to become the second largest listed brokerage next to CITIC Securities Co Ltd.

- China Development Bank will lend more than 400 billion yuan ($64.40 billion) to support slum renovation, 100 billion yuan for railway projects, and a further 90 billion yuan for water conservation projects in 2015, Zheng Zhijie, the bank's president, said at a meeting in Beijing.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese funds made profit of close to 300 billion yuan in the last quarter of 2014 as strong financial sector stocks propelled the country's bourses, according to public filings. This was the highest Q4 profit since 2010.

- China's far-western province of Xinjiang is likely to see economic growth of 9 percent this year after posting 10 percent growth in 2014, according to a regional congress meeting.

CHINA DAILY

- China will introduce rules to protect the country's cyberspace security later this year, a senior official at the Cyberspace Administration said on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese steamed bun chain Goubuli has signed a deal to run the China operations of Australian coffee group Gloria Jean's Coffees, a senior executive at the Chinese firm said on Wednesday. Goubuli will hold 80 percent of a newly formed joint venture.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2112 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)